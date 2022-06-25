The Moultrie Observer incorrectly identified the frequency numbers for K-LOVE in an article about the radio station doing a segment on SCORE South Georgia. The program airs at 10:30 p.m. Sundays on 90.5 FM and 95.3 FM.
CORRECTION: K-LOVE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Column: Colquitt announces 2022-2023 coaches
- School system seeks to hire director of school safety
- Dalton’s to open new location downtown
- UPDATE: Smith wins judgeship race
- Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case
- Moss Farms to send club-record 23 divers to Junior Nationals
- Crime reports for June 21, 2022
- Investigator: Four suspects arrested for drug-related incidents
- Crime reports for June 17, 2022
- Warrior Creek Off-Road Park to host an Independence Day Fireworks show
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.