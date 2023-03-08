An article published online March 2 and in the March 8 print edition of The Moultrie Observer incorrectly identified the man who sold land to Ernest Jones for a new cemetery in Moultrie. The land came from Johnny Bridges.
CORRECTION: New cemetery
