MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A corrections officer is facing five felony charges in the wake of his arrest Tuesday by a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator.
Jamie Devante Hill, 27, was charged with furnishing alcohol/drugs/weapons/contraband to inmates, violation of oath by public officer, criminal attempt and two counts of possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes -- all felonies.
Investigator Channing McDowell said he’d been driving in the area when he saw a person and their vehicle parked in a back corner of the volunteer fire department on Lower Meigs Road and Tree Farm Road.
As McDowell stopped in the area, the person, Hill, identified himself as a corrections officer and explained that he’d stopped to urinate. McDowell had prior information that made him wary of the explanation.
“We have had previous information that the location where he was at was a very common drop spot for contraband for inmates,” he said.
After speaking with him some more, the information Hill provided didn’t add up, so McDowell searched the area. He found what the CCSO calls a “drop.”
“It was about the size of half a basketball,” McDowell said. “Inside of it was 14 packs of tobacco, approximately two and a half ounces of marijuana, electrical tape and other baggies to package up the tobacco.”
The marijuana was already packaged into five balls. McDowell said Hill told him he didn’t know anything about the drop, still saying he’d only come there to urinate.
McDowell said he continued to interview him, which ended with Hill admitting he was there to pick up the drop. Hill said these items would’ve been distributed among his fellow workers the next day, the investigator said.
Upon his arrest, Hill’s vehicle was searched. McDowell said he found a handgun and a rifle, leading to Hill’s two possession charges.
Hill was taken to the Colquitt County Jail, but has since been bonded out. CCSO is still investigating the matter in hopes to uncover who else might have been involved.
