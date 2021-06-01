Three points of incorrect information were included in a May 28 article about the retirement of Travis Kern, choral directer at Colquitt County High School.
Kern’s replacement will be Jimmy Lee “Jimbo” Jarvis.
Kern led a student trip to Italy in 2019, not the year initially published.
A photo that accompanied that story originally indicated it was from St. Peter’s Cathedral at The Vatican. After a Facebook reader challenged that detail, further research indicates it was actually St. Paul’s Within the Walls, a famous Episcopal church in Rome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.