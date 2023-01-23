MOULTRIE, Ga. – For more than 25 years, Hope House Pregnancy Center has supported mothers-to-be in their pregnancies and in learning to care for their newborns.
Now, a former Hope House associate has asked the next question: What happens to those women when they go home?
Those concerns are leading to Mustard Seed Cottage, a housing residence for expecting mothers whose home lives are unstable. It's the brain-child of former Hope House volunteer Leslee Adams.
Adams' journey to opening a maternity supportive housing residence began in 2013 when a friend asked her to volunteer at the Moultrie pregnancy center. At Hope House, Adams taught parenting classes and Bible study. She served as secretary on the organization’s Board of Directors.
“That’s where my pro-life passion started,” she said in an interview.
That passion motivated her to return to school in 2015 for an ultrasound program. She worked as an ultrasound tech at the Howard Center in Valdosta, Southern OB/Gyn Associates in Valdosta and then at the Shaw Center in Thomasville. She joined the Pregnancy Care Center of Tiftarea in Tifton as a volunteer and was later hired onto the staff in March of 2021.
“Whenever they hired me, the director asked me, ‘What is the impossible dream that only God could make happen?” Adams said.
She recalled at that moment replying to open a maternity home.
“That's where it started with the Mustard Seed Cottage. Being an advocate, I knew that we had to do more for our girls who walked in,” she explained.
Adams' experiences as a patient advocate made her consider the patients' living conditions and what they could be experiencing outside the center.
“When they walk out the pregnancy care center doors, what are they walking into? Do they have a home? Were they kicked out of their homes by their parents because they were pregnant and not married? Were they going back to a home where there were drugs and alcohol involved? Or domestic abuse, mental physical abuse? What are they going to do? The majority of that was the situation, so my heart hurt for that and I was like, we have to do something,” she said.
She established Mustard Seed Cottage as a Christian faith-based organization with a mission to offer hope, help and compassion to mothers, 18 years old and older, who are facing unplanned pregnancies.
The home is not just a safe place, it's a program, Adams said.
When it opens, sometime in the coming months, the program will be open to residents of Colquitt, Thomas, Tift, Lowndes, Dougherty and other surrounding counties. The residents are expected to earn a high school diploma or a general educational development (GED) degree or to take college courses. They will have to maintain household responsibilities and obtain a job unless they are on bedrest ordered by an OB/GYN physician.
“We do want to meet them where their needs are. We want to help them [and] we want to provide for them the best that we can, but they also have to put some skin in the game too,” Adams explained. “It's not just a free for all ... You're going to have responsibilities. They'll have to agree to that. They'll have to sign a contract saying that they understand what the qualifications are.”
Residing mothers will learn life, job, cooking and financial management skills. They will participate in parenting, prenatal and breastfeeding classes, Bible studies and tutoring mentorships.
The mothers are allowed to enter the cottage during their first or second trimester and stay until the baby is 18 months old. During those two years, the resident will be expected to meet with the financial bookkeeper to establish a seed fund.
“Therefore, if something comes up, they’ll have something to fall back on. Or if at the end of the program, when it's time for them to leave, and they've not spent any of that money, they get that back. That's a good nest egg for them to start out on [either] to pay their first month's rent, or whatever it is that they need, they'll have that day,” she said.
Adams has already received eight calls from potential residents interested in the program. She is currently looking for a five-bedroom and three-bathroom home in Colquitt County to serve as the main location and a climate-controlled 10-by-20-foot storage building to store donated items for moms and babies that have already been received.
The Mustard Seed Cottage Board of Directors includes the following members:
- Jack Adams - President.
- Leslee Adams - Executive Director & Vice President.
- Craig Dabdoub - Treasurer.
- Sarah Murphy - Secretary.
- Abby Willis - Board Member.
- Cynthia Lewis - Board Member.
- Leah Fields - Advisory Board Member.
- Denise Pope - Advisory Board Member.
Volunteers and staff members will be needed. All interested parties will be required to have a background check.
To learn more about Mustard Seed Cottage or to donate please contact Executive Director Leslee Adams at 229-921-5966 or leslee@mustardseedcottage.org.
