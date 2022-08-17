TIFTON, Ga. — The Georgia Cotton Commission, Georgia Peanut Commission and the University of Georgia Extension Cotton and Peanut Teams, will co-sponsor a joint research field day on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Tifton, Georgia.
The field day will start at 8 a.m. at the Tifton Campus Conference Center (TCCC) in the North Parking Lot. After a brief welcome, field day attendees will visit the RDC Pivot and the UGA Lang Farm to tour several trials and hear from speakers. Attendees will return to the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center for lunch and a short program.
The field day is a free event, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP to Ashley Golden at ashley.golden@uga.edu or calling 229-386-3366 to provide an accurate count for lunch.
The purpose of the tour is to showcase current research, which is funded by the respective commissions, in plot-side presentations by the researchers. The sponsors’ goal is to provide an educational environment for cotton and peanut farmers and give them the opportunity to pose questions directly to the researchers and to express opinions and concerns pertinent to the production of their crops.
Chairmen of the cotton and peanut commissions, Bart Davis and Joe Boddiford, respectively, agree this event gives farmers the distinct opportunity to interact with the leadership of each commission, other farmers and industry representatives. It is an excellent place for farmers to observe, first-hand, the research programs funded by their checkoff investments.
To view an agenda, visit www.georgiacottoncommission.org or www.gapeanuts.com.
