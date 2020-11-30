Cotton harvest is well under way in South Georgia! Stacy Griffin, solid waste manager for Colquitt County, encountered this cotton picker making its way through a field in Colquitt County Friday.
Stacy Griffin/Special to CNHI
Cotton picking time!
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Cotton harvest is well under way in South Georgia! Stacy Griffin, solid waste manager for Colquitt County, encountered this cotton picker making its way through a field in Colquitt County Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.