MOULTRIE, Ga. – Country Financial, a local insurance agency, has donated $750 to the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program.
Owner Bart Hester was pleased to support Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department with the donation. The funds were used for a deputy appreciation fund and dinner.
“We want to thank the Colquitt deputies and their families for their dedication and commitment to the community,” Hester said.
Country Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve,” according to a press release from the company.
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.
