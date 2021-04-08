Country Watchdog

Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Michael Jones along with a community friend, chamber staff, and furry friends.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Country Watchdog located at 337 Cole Road in Colquitt County.  

Country Watchdog is owned by Michael Jones and is a doggie playground designed with your dog in mind.  

To make a reservation for your dog, call 229-456-4574 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.  You can also visit their website listed as www.countrywatchdog.com or e-mail them at mike@countrywatchdog.com

