MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Country Watchdog located at 337 Cole Road in Colquitt County.
Country Watchdog is owned by Michael Jones and is a doggie playground designed with your dog in mind.
To make a reservation for your dog, call 229-456-4574 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday. You can also visit their website listed as www.countrywatchdog.com or e-mail them at mike@countrywatchdog.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Michael Jones along with a community friend, chamber staff, and furry friends.
