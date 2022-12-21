MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County government will not allow smaller manufactured homes as commissioners had been considering.
The current zoning ordinance prohibits primary residences of less than 900 square feet. In July, county staff proposed reducing that to 720 square feet.
Changes to the zoning ordinance have to go through several steps to be considered, and the process took about five months before the question came back to the commissioners for a decision at their Dec. 6 meeting.
One step in the process was consideration by the Moultrie-Colquitt County Planning Commission, which voted 5-4 in favor of the change. The county commissioners wanted an explanation for the narrow vote of the planning commission, so they tabled the matter Dec. 6 and asked planning commission members to join them at the county’s work session Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Rennie Azar was the only member of the planning commission to attend Tuesday’s work session. He had voted against approval of the change, and he explained his reasoning to county commissioners.
“All I was doing in my case was trying to protect the city and the county [from a lawsuit],” Azar said.
He said other communities that loosened their zoning rules found themselves in legal fights that their original rules would have prevented. Among their issues were drainage and a subdivision that was built on a landfill. He speculated that without the zoning plan a resident in conflict with his neighbor could erect a chicken house that would overwhelm the neighbor with the smell of chicken litter.
County Commission Chairman Denver Braswell said he didn’t see what those issues had to do with reducing the minimum size of a house.
Azar said California has lowered its zoning standards “to where you could put up a pup tent in somebody’s front yard for the homeless.”
He said the zoning rules allow the county commission some control to prevent a resident from erecting something inappropriate. With that control, the commission can protect neighbors’ property values that would be impacted by inappropriate development. Being able to approve a variance lets commissioners allow appropriate things that are technically contrary to the zoning rules, he said.
Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt — who had offered a motion to approve the change Dec. 6 — was not convinced.
“I grew up in a world if you own it, you ought to be able to do what you want to with it,” he said.
Nonetheless when Braswell called for a motion Tuesday, neither Hunnicutt nor any of the other commissioners offered one and the proposal died.
In other action
Also during the work session on Tuesday, the Colquitt County Commission:
• Ratified an emergency purchase of pursuit vehicles by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has been budgeted $180,000 per year from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to purchase cars through the county’s bidding process, which typically saves money. Due to supply chain issues, the sheriff’s office hasn’t received new pursuit vehicles in two years. Sheriff Rod Howell discussed an emergency purchase with commissioners during budget hearings in the fall. Since then he has been able to order three pursuit vehicles through local dealerships. He hopes to be able to purchase seven more, although because these cars are more expensive than budgeted he expects to have to supplement his SPLOST money with forfeited assets for the later purchases, according to County Administrator Chas Cannon. Cannon approved the emergency purchase of the vehicles, but he also sought the commission’s ratification after the fact.
• Approved the installation of LED lights at the new parking lot on Second Street, across from the Courthouse Annex parking lot. Knight’s Electric was the low bid at $14,310.
• Approved continuing to use Southeast Corrections to provide probation services for Colquitt County State Court. Judge Richard Kent had requested quotes from companies that want to provide the services for his court, but after reviewing them opted to stay with the same company.
• Appointed Jacklyn Donovan to the Humane Society Board of Directors to replace Commissioner Johnny Hardin, who did not wish to be reappointed. Her three-year term will begin Jan. 1.
• Re-appointed Maureen “Mo” Yearta to the Humane Society board. Yearta fills a seat that alternates between the City of Moultrie and Colquitt County. She was appointed by the city, but as her term nears its end, she asked the county to re-appoint her. Her one-year term begins Jan. 1. She currently serves as the board’s chairman.
• Appointed Dr. Seth Berl to the Parks and Recreation Authority to replace Heath Wetherington, who did not wish to be reappointed. His three-year term will begin Jan. 1.
• Re-appointed Commissioner Barbara Jelks and Ginger McNab to the board of directors of Georgia Pines. Their two-year terms begin Jan. 1.
• Approved exemptions for solid waste fees based on income. Currently, households pay $20 per month for solid waste pickup, but those who make less than $800 per month pay nothing and those who make $801 to $1,000 pay $10 per month. On Jan. 1 the solid waste rate will increase to $25 per month, but households making less than $960 will pay nothing and those making $961 to $1,200 will pay $12.50 per month.
• Approved payment of a $5,385 invoice from County Attorney Lester Castellow. Most of the expenses were related to the solid waste vehicles and preliminary work ahead of proposed construction at the Colquitt County Jail.
• Held an executive session relative to personnel matters.
County Administrator Chas Cannon noted the commission’s retreat is planned for Jan. 17 at Ashburn Hill Plantation. He said the county plans the first of what it hopes will be three tire amnesty events in 2023 to be held Jan. 20-21.
