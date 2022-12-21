Weather Alert

...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday. Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very likely be needed. Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next several days.