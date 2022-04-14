MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners is preparing to craft its 2022-23 budget.
The proposed budget will be presented to commissioners May 13, according to a schedule the county sent out on Thursday.
The schedule includes six budget meetings, all of which will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
The first meeting, on May 17, will be held in conjunction with the commissioners’ established mid-month review.
Further meetings are planned for May 19, 24, 26, and 31 and June 2. In most years, the board of commissioners is able to finalize the budget in fewer meetings than are scheduled, so the last meeting or two is often canceled.
A public hearing on the budget is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 7, prior to the monthly board meeting.
The county expects to adopt the budget June 21 during its mid-month review, which also begins at 5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex.
The county’s fiscal year begins July 1. In the current year, FY2021-22, the county is operating with a $23.24 million budget that was approved last June.
The budget is funded in large part by a property tax rate that will be set in September.
