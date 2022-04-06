MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County will have a scrap tire amnesty event June 17-18.
This event will allow residents of Colquitt County and its municipalities to bring scrap tires to the Recycling Facility located at 245 23rd St. N.E between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. This is a two day event only.
These scrap tires can only be passenger, tractor trailer, or front and rear farm tractor scrap tires, according to a release from the county. No heavy equipment tires, especially skidder tires, can be accepted. No scrap tires will be accepted from retail tire dealers, or commercial scrap tire generators.
The specifications for this event will be strictly enforced by Colquitt County and EPD, the release said. There will be no exceptions to the dates, times or tire types.
No tires will be accepted at the landfill at any time.
