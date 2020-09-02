MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners approved hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenditures, mostly on vehicles, at its meeting Tuesday evening. Only one purchase had significant discussion.
Justin Cox, the county compliance officer, had requested a new vehicle for his department, and it was approved in the county’s budget negotiations earlier this year. When the bids went out, Cox specifically looked for a sport utility vehicle. Three bids came in, two of them were less than the budgeted $30,000, and County Administrator Chas Cannon had recommended the lowest bid, $27,592 for a 2021 Dodge Durango from Robert Hutson.
But Commissioner Johnny Hardin questioned whether the compliance department needed an SUV more than a pickup truck. He based his opposition on the county’s tradition of passing down vehicles from one department to another. He reasoned that other departments would have more use for a used pickup truck than a used SUV once the compliance office was finished with it.
He was challenged by Commissioner Al Whittington, who argued that commissioners had approved the budget with a vehicle in it, this vehicle was cheaper than what had been budgeted, and Cox would know best what kind of vehicle his department needs.
“We have all approved this budget,” Whittington said. “It’s within the budget. Why are we coming back and micromanaging?”
The commission voted 4-2 to approve the purchase. Hardin and Commissioner Barbara Jelks opposed it.
Cox’s current vehicle, which is a pickup truck, will be transferred to the Roads and Bridges Department when the Durango arrives.
Other purchases:
• HVAC controls for the Courthouse Annex, $20,635.87, and for the DFCS Building, $15,063.78, both from ESS-Metropower.
• A 2021 Chevrolet 3500 cab and chassis, $31,430 from Griffin Chevrolet, for the county shop. It will replace a vehicle that will be auctioned.
• A Caterpillar vibratory roller from Yancey Brothers for $144,411 for the Roads and Bridges Department. Five companies bid on the roller, but Yancey was the only one that met the specifications, Cannon said. The vehicle it will replace will be auctioned.
• A 2021 Ram 5500 flatbed truck for the Roads and Bridges Department for $52,989 from Robert Hutson. It was the lowest of three bids. The vehicle it is replacing will be auctioned.
• Road signs, $5,442.80 from Osburn Associates Inc. It was the least of three bids.
• A John Deere 6120e tractor for the Solid Waste Department at a cost of $71,400 from Lasseter Tractor Co. It was the lowest of five bids. The vehicle it is replacing will be auctioned.
• Two 2021 Dodge Ram 1500s for the Tax Assessors Office. The winning bid was $24,589 each from Robert Hutson. It was the lowest of nine bids. Both vehicles that are being replaced will be auctioned.
• A 2021 Dodge Ram 4x4 for the Sheriff’s Department. The county accepted the low bid of $29,179 from Robert Hutson; it was the lowest of five bids.
• Five 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes at $35,820 each from Edwards Chevrolet for the Sheriff’s Department to use as pursuit vehicles. Six bids came in — two for Dodge Chargers, two for Dodge Durangos and two for Chevy Tahoes. One Charger and both Durangos were bid cheaper than the Tahoe that was approved, but Sheriff Rod Howell strongly urged purchase of the Chevrolet because Dodge vehicles the sheriff’s office already owns have given them extensive maintenance problems when used as pursuit vehicles.
In addition, the commission considered the purchase of another ambulance for the Colquitt Regional Emergency Medical Service.
The county already has one ambulance on order, which will bring the EMS fleet to seven when it arrives. The county will receive $1.5 million in federal reimbursement from the CARES Act, and Cannon recommended using part of that money to purchase an additional ambulance, to bring the fleet to eight.
The ambulance currently on order cost the county about $200,000, and the commissioners voted to have county staff contact the company building it to see if they can “piggyback” the second ambulance on that same contract for the same price. If so, the staff was directed to make the purchase. If not, it will have to be bid out as a separate purchase at a future meeting.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the commission:
• Re-appointed Jon Schwalls to the Humane Society Board.
• Directed staff to request sales tax information from the state Department of Revenue.
• Approved the recommended defined benefit contribution to employee retirement.
• Approved an amendment to the intergovernmental agreements concerning inmate details, raising the cost of such details in line with the county’s cost of providing them.
• Removed four mobile homes from the county’s tax rolls. County Tax Commissioner Cindy Harvin said the mobile homes either have been torn down or have been removed from the lots.
• Accepted three roads into the county road inventory. Sun Lane, Sunbelt Drive and Belt Lane are all in the area of Jonah Tillman Road.
• Changed the name of Earnest Norman Road to Ernest Norman Road at the request of the Norman family.
• Approved a budget amendment regarding the Solid Waste Department. Cannon described it as correcting an accounting matter; it doesn’t represent a change in actual revenue or expenditures of the department.
• Declaration of four vehicles from the Solid Waste Department and three from Roads and Bridges. Some of the vehicles are subject to a buyback program; the others will be auctioned.
• Heard from Helene Gomulka, who expressed gratitude for the county’s support of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society and encouraged commissioners to take a more active role in the operation of the local animal shelter.
