MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners held its first discussion of the county budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 on Tuesday afternoon.
The $25 million general fund budget proposal includes raises for employees and an increase in the health care allotment. Among the county’s other funds, only the solid waste fund had a notable change: The county expects to increase residential garbage bills in response to higher costs.
The commissioners will hold as many as six meetings to consider and possibly change the budget over the next three weeks. A public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. June 7, and the budget will be adopted at a 5 p.m. meeting on June 21.
The budget is funded by a millage rate that the county commission will set, probably in mid-August, after the official tax digest is available. Current estimates indicate the tax digest will increase from last year, so the county would be able to keep tax rates the same but bring in slightly more money than last year. That increase in revenue would pay for the raises and the increase in health care costs.
Employee raises
Under the proposal presented Tuesday, the county would increase the wages of full-time employees by $1 per hour and part-time employees by 50 cents per hour, including starting salaries. The county’s starting salary is currently $11.33 per hour and would rise to $12.33 if the proposal is approved. The cost of this increase would be $605,300. If approved, it would take effect July 1.
In addition, the county proposes a 3.5% cost of living adjustment for full time employees with at least six months service as of July 1 and a 1.75% COLA for part-time employees with at least six months service as of that date. The intent is to maintain wages to compete with the cost of living, according to the county presentation. The cost would be $348,140.
Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon told commissioners that periodic salary adjustments had kept the county’s salaries in line with the Consumer Price Index until last year when inflation really took hold.
On top of the proposed general pay increases, a temporary annual stipend of $1,500 is being allocated for law enforcement officers, correctional officers, E-911 dispatchers, heavy equipment operators and drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License. The county has had difficulty filling these positions and keeping them filled, so Cannon said the intent is to help recruit and retain employees with in-demand skills. If approved, this offer would take effect Dec. 1, and it would be available only to employees who’ve worked with the county at least six months. It is expected to cost $362,379.
None of these wage increases apply to constitutional officers, like the sheriff, clerk of court or tax commissioner, or to other elected officials, such as the commissioners themselves. Their salaries are set by the state, but the presentation to commissioners said the state has also mandated a $5,000 pay increase for the sheriff, county commissioners, Superior Court judges, Probate Court judge, tax commissioner, Superior Court clerk and magistrate judge, as well as a smaller increase for the State Court judge.
Health care
Cannon said the county hasn’t changed the amount of money it sets aside for employee health care since Fiscal Year 2011-12. It’s been $10,500 per employee for the last 11 years.
“We’ve had a pretty tough year this year,” he said. “[We’re] borderline running out of money for health care claims this year.”
Throughout the past year the county commission has considered ways to reduce this cost, including changing its prescription policies. The county already offers a premium discount to employees who meet certain health care goals, and commissioners have discussed adding another goal that would qualify for a discount.
The budget proposal calls for the county to set aside $11,800 per employee to cover health care claims, at a cost of $420,000. Cannon said the county might be able to reduce the allotment in future budgets.
Solid waste
The county’s Solid Waste Fund operates exclusively off revenues from the Solid Waste Department’s services, and county officials say the current income isn’t enough.
The biggest expenses in the department are vehicles and transfer fees, Cannon said. A garbage truck that cost $186,000 in 2012 now costs $309,000, he said.
Transfer fees are the cost to take the garbage the county collects from residences and businesses and dispose of it in another county’s landfill. Cannon said the county has received notice that the company that transports the garbage will increase its transfer fees, but the exact price and timing haven’t been announced.
In response, the Solid Waste Department has requested the county to increase residential garbage collection from $20 per month to $25 per month. The current rate has been in place since July 2012. Commissioners discussed a discount for homeowners who pay for a year of service at a time — in hopes of reducing administrative costs — but no action was taken.
Solid Waste Manager Stacy Griffin said the department is working on field audits to ensure people with roll-out containers are actually paying the monthly fee. Beyond that he offered some other ideas to increase the department’s revenue, but commissioners expressed concerns about competing with local businesses.
Other departments
The commissioners also heard budget requests from the Roads and Bridges, Shop, Facilities Maintenance, and Information Systems departments.
On Thursday, May 19, they’re scheduled to hear from the probate judge, sheriff’s office and jail, clerk of court, tax commissioner, prison and E-911. That meeting will start at 4 p.m. in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
Other departments and some local nonprofits will present their cases May 24 and 26. Both those meetings start at 5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex.
