MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt County Commissioners held their first budget meeting of the 2020 year Thursday night.
“Most of the general fund departments briefs – Roads and Bridges, Solid Wastes, etc. – their budget was done in coordination with me,” County Administrator Chas Cannon said afterwards. “Not a lot of decisions were made and as we get on into the next meeting, volunteer fire, Chamber of Commerce, Mental Health and other non-county organizations who receive funding from the county will be presenting their budgets.
“The budget is balanced,” Cannon said. “We won’t need any reserves; we’re projecting more revenue than expense by $18,000. There is some effort from the commissioners to roll back the millage as a result of coronavirus and the impact it’s had on local businesses. At this point there’s not a lot of discussions to making changes because it’s so streamlined.”
Cannon predicted more decisions will be made in the next two meetings, planned for Tuesday and Thursday.
“I come up with a recommended budget at the departments brief and the commissioners will ask questions about it. Once the commissioners absorb that information, they will review the changes and go from there,” said Cannon. “That will happen over the course of the next two months.”
A large concern about the new budget is the effect that COVID-19 has had on businesses within the county as a whole, but the commissioners seem hopeful about the outcome of the budget at the moment.
“We don’t anticipate a millage increase,” said Cannon. “The commissioners are planning to work to decrease it. We’re trying to take into consideration the local businesses and the tightening of the belt into our county budget.”
The next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex.
