MOULTRIE — Colquitt County Commissioners voted last week to call for a special election in November so that voters can weigh in on the continuation of a 1% sales tax.
Colquitt County merchants currently collect 8% in sales tax. Half of that goes to the State of Georgia.
The rest is composed of four local taxes, each of which adds 1 percentage point to the total. The Local Option Sales Tax funds operations of the Colquitt County School District, the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds capital projects for the county and municipalities, the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds capital projects for the school system, and the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds transportation projects.
Of those, the last three require renewal by the voters every few years.
The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, will expire at the end of 2024. Because state law prevents a failed SPLOST vote from being reconsidered for one year, holding a renewal vote this early will allow commissioners time to bring the matter before voters again before the current tax expires.
The commissioners have requested a vote be held Nov. 7. The request has been forwarded to the local elections superintendent, Probate Judge Wes Lewis, who has sent it on to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
The vote will be held at the same time as city elections in Moultrie and Ellenton. City voters will be able to cast ballots for municipal offices as well as for the sales tax; voters outside those two cities will vote only on the sales tax.
Lewis said early voting will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 16-Nov. 3, at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, Room 201. Voting on Nov. 7 will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 19 precincts throughout the county.
When commissioners voted Sept. 5 to call for the election, they also voted on an intergovernmental agreement that set how the sales tax revenue would be divided and what projects the participants planned to spend the money on. The tax is expected to raise $44 million over six years, but the agreement spells out what happens if revenue is less than or more than what’s expected.
Participants are intentionally vague in their list of projects, which will be published in its entirety in an upcoming Moultrie Observer. Here’s a quick overview:
• The county will receive $2.5 million specifically to fund renovations to the Colquitt County Jail.
• The Hospital Authority will receive $500,000 for an Emergency Medical Services building and improvements.
• The Development Authority will receive $500,000 for acquisition, renovation and improvement of industrial and commercial facilities.
• The Parks and Recreation Authority will receive $500,000 for improvements to facilities.
The remainder of the sales tax revenue will be divided among the county and the six participating municipalities according to population (The list provides exact dollar figures, but since they’re estimates anyway we’ve rounded them off for simplicity.):
• Colquitt County, $24.7 million. Roughly half of that will go toward vehicles and heavy equipment for the Public Works Department. About $3.7 million from this allocation will go toward renovations at the jail, on top of the direct allocation described above. The rest will purchase technology upgrades, vehicles and equipment and fund improvements and renovations at other county facilities.
• The City of Moultrie, $12.7 million. Expenditures include public works equipment, a utilities expansion, drainage and sewer upgrades, major repairs and upgrades to a city facility, vehicles and equipment for public safety officers and equipment upgrades for the Engineering Department.
• The City of Norman Park, almost $840,000. The city plans more infrastructure improvements for water and wastewater service, renovations to city buildings and facilities, and equipment, vehicles and facilities for the Public Safety Department.
• The City of Doerun, $643,000. The biggest expenditure will be for the Utilities Department, and other expenditures are for parks and recreation, renovation of city buildings, vehicles and equipment for the Public Safety Department, and improvements and equipment for the Streets and Roads Department.
• The City of Berlin, $445,000. Expenditures include vehicles and equipment for the Fire Department and Police Department; water system upgrades and expansion; and equipment and improvements for parks and recreation, the Maintenance Department and city buildings.
• The City of Funston, $350,000. Expenditures include water and sewer infrastructure, parks and recreation improvements, and beautification.
• The City of Ellenton, $183,000. Expenditures include improvements to the water system, streets and sidewalks; the construction of a Community Activities Center; and a public-private low-income housing development.
