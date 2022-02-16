MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will soon be in the hands of the voters.
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to request a referendum to be held May 24 on the continuation of the current tax.
The current 1% TSPLOST was approved by voters in 2017, took effect the following year and was expected to collect $25.5 million over five years. However, the state passed a law in 2020 to more effectively collect sales tax on internet purchases, and that increased the amount the TSPLOST brings in each month. The tax is now expected to collect the $25.5 million that voters approved by some time in August, and under state law it would end at the end of that quarter.
County officials and other beneficiaries hope voters will approve continuing the tax so that it can begin the instant the current tax expires. That will prevent merchants from having to recalibrate their computers and cash registers.
Including TSPLOST, customers in Colquitt County pay 8 cents in sales tax per $1 of the purchase price. Four of those cents go to the state, two to the Colquitt County Board of Education and the remaining two are split among the county, the municipalities and some of the county’s authorities.
Taking into account the growth of internet sales taxes, the county expects the proposed TSPLOST to collect $32 million over five years. That money will be divided among the county and the county’s municipalities based on population, and a portion of the county’s and City of Moultrie’s shares will be dedicated to the Airport, Recreation and Hospital authorities for projects under their purview.
Colquitt County will receive $18.5 million, which it intends to use to resurface roads and purchase supplies to maintain roads. It includes $2 million for road maintenance vehicles and equipment as well as $925,000 for heavy equipment repair.
Other recipients include:
• Moultrie, $9.5 million. More than $2 million is planned for street maintenance equipment and storage, and the remainder for improvements to streets, drainage, railroad crossings, traffic control and street safety.
• Norman Park, $671,402. The city plans to improve surface water drainage, including acquisition, renovation, improvements, construction and relocation of utilities.
• Doerun, $514,532. The city plans improvements to streets, drainage and railroad crossings. More than $112,000 is earmarked for street maintenance equipment.
• Berlin, $356,268 for street repair, replacement of drainage pipes, striping and signage as well as the purchase of equipment and materials for street maintenance.
• Funston, $280,274 for curb and gutter improvements and the resurfacing and paving of city streets.
• Ellenton, $146,412 for street striping, resurfacing, curb and gutter installation and repair, cross drain replacement and repair, and clearing right-of-way ditches.
• Airport Authority, $1 million for airport and runway improvements.
• Parks and Recreation Authority, $550,000 to repair existing parking areas, pave new ones and to improve crosswalk safety.
• Hospital Authority, $450,000 for parking lot improvements.
The May 24 election will also include local and state primary races. Qualifying for those races will take place March 7-11.
