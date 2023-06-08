MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has called four meetings to discuss an upcoming Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax with leaders of local municipalities and authorities.
In addition, the commission has canceled its July meeting, which was scheduled for July 4, and rescheduled it for the following Tuesday, July 11. A work session will start at 5 p.m. and the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings are held on the second floor of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
The county commissioners have been discussing a new SPLOST during their meetings for a few months. The current SPLOST was approved in 2017 and took effect in 2019. The 1% sales tax was expected to collect $31.4 million over six years, but changes in tax law have resulted in greater income than expected.
The county expects to offer the tax for voters’ approval in November. If it passes it will begin immediately after the current tax expires.
SPLOST proceeds are split among the county government, all municipalities in the county and three authorities, but each can use the money only for capital purchases or improvements — buying vehicles, constructing or renovating facilities, etc. The planned uses for the money are a part of the proposal residents will vote on, and if the tax is approved the money can be used only for those purposes.
While behind-the-scenes negotiations have been going on among the participants, the county will host four official meetings to decide how to divide revenue from the proposed tax.
Those meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. June 27, July 18, Aug. 8 and Aug. 29 in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Room 201, at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex. The July 18 meeting coincides with a Board of Commissioners work session that was already announced.
