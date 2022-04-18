MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has amended its announcement of called meetings to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
Budget meetings planned for May 17 and May 19 — the first and second of six such meetings that have been planned — will begin at 4 p.m., the county said on Monday.
Meetings May 24, 26 and 31 and June 2 will begin at 5 p.m. as originally announced.
A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m June 7 and the budget will be adopted at a 5 p.m. meeting on June 21.
All the meetings will be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, Room 201, of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave. in Moultrie.
