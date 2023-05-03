MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners approved new contracts for lawn care and pest services at county buildings Tuesday night, but two of the three contracts went to local vendors who were not low bidders.
The county has a policy of giving local vendors preference if their bids are within 7% of the lowest bid, but two of the winning bids were significantly outside that range.
In both cases, commissioners gave their support to local vendors who were already performing those services for the county. In the other case, an Albany-based lawn care company’s bid was so much less than the local vendor that commissioners felt compelled to choose them despite having no history with the company.
The county contracted with low-bidder LRL Ventures and Management to maintain the lawns of county buildings downtown. This includes the courthouse, the courthouse annex, the annex parking lot, Mule Barn Park, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and the building that houses the state Division of Family and Children Services.
LRL Ventures, based in Albany, bid $50,508.96 for the contract, compared to US Lawns’ bid of $91,503.
The second lawn care contract, however, went to the Moultrie-based US Lawns franchise, even though its bid was higher than LRL Ventures’.
The second contract was to maintain the lawns of county buildings outside the downtown area, including the sheriff’s office, prison, county ag building, voting precincts and others. LRL bid $101,925 for this contract compared to US Lawns’ $120,420. The difference of $18,495 is approximately 18% of the lower bid.
Commissioner Mike Boyd proposed LRL to receive the first contract and US Lawns the second.
“I’d like to stick with local,” he said.
Commissioner Johnny Harden said he prefers local vendors too but said the difference in the bid is far outside the county’s local vendor preference policy.
Boyd pointed out the county’s department head recommended US Lawns and that US Lawns has worked with the county before while LRL has not. He said by splitting the contracts, this will let the county see what LRL can do.
Commissioner Paul Nagy seconded the motion, and Commissioner Barbara Jelks moved an amendment that would allow county staff to negotiate with US Lawns in hopes of getting the cost down. The proposal passed unanimously of the commissioners who were present. Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt was absent.
In a work session prior to Tuesday evening’s meeting, Chairman Denver Braswell urged contracting with the lower bidder in both cases, but as chairman he can vote only when there’s a tie of the other commissioners.
The pest control contract produced less discussion but dealt with similar issues. The county’s longtime pest control vendor, the Adams Exterminating franchise in Moultrie, bid more than two other vendors but was chosen anyway.
Adams bid $11,160 to Terminix’s $10,560 and Arrow Exterminators’ $9,000.
Commissioners chose to continue with Adams based on a good review of past performance as well as them being the only local vendor to submit a bid response, County Administrator Chas Cannon said.
