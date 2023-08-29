MOULTRIE — Officials from Colquitt County and its municipalities gathered this afternoon to plan for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

The meeting lasted only 20 minutes because the participants have been here before. County Administrator Chas Cannon, who led the meeting, said it felt as though the region has faced 10 hurricanes in the last five years.

County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox updated the weather forecast. The storm is expected to make landfall about 2 or 3 a.m. Wednesday in the Big Bend area of Florida as a Category 3 — or possibly a low Category 4 — hurricane. The current track takes Idalia east of Colquitt County, but it tracks slightly farther to the west with each forecast that the National Weather Service releases.

Colquitt County has a 40-50% chance of receiving tropical storm force winds, Cox said, and about a 20% chance of hurricane force winds. The county is expected to get between 6 and 8 inches of rain, which is more than was forecast on Monday.

The county should start feeling the winds from Idalia about daybreak, he said, followed by both rain and stronger winds.

"The good news is it's kind of fast moving," he said. "Twelve to 14 hours and we'll be in the clear."

City and county offices will be open Wednesday, although the county will have minimal staffing for administrative offices. The departments involved with responding to weather emergencies, of course, will be fully staffed.

Garbage pick-up will not take place Wednesday in the city or the county. The county expects to catch up on Thursday and Friday, Cannon said, and the city will decide when to restart based on road conditions after the storm. The county landfill will be closed Wednesday but expects to reopen on Thursday.

The City of Moultrie is providing 10 sandbags per resident until 7 p.m. today at the Public Works Service Center, 1108 First St. N.E. Call (229) 668-5423 for more information.

The Colquitt County Roads and Bridges Department also has "a few" sandbags at 2000 County Farm Road. Call (229) 616-7480 for more information.

Schools had already announced they'd be closed on Wednesday, and Superintendent Ben Wiggins said at the meeting that they'd determine whether to open on Thursday based on the condition of roads after the storm passes through.

Officials do not expect to open a shelter, but if one is needed, they plan to make it at Shaw Gym. Unlike Tommy Meredith Gym, Shaw Gym has air conditioning; however, it has only two bathrooms but there are other facilities nearby. Cox said the American Red Cross has teams in place to staff a shelter if it's opened.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you