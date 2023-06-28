MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners held the first of at least meetings Tuesday with representatives of local cities and authorities to plan for continuation of a local sales tax.
County Administrator Chas Cannon presented the county’s proposal, and there was little response when he asked for questions.
Under the proposal, voters would decide in a Nov. 7 election whether to continue the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. If it is approved, it will take effect immediately after the current SPLOST expires Dec. 31, 2024, so retailers and customers will see no change.
Cannon said the county staff expects the tax to bring in $44 million over six years.
The referendum must include a list of what participants will use the money for. In part, Tuesday’s meeting was to get municipal governments working on their lists of projects. The lists have to be approved by the respective city councils and forwarded to the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners by Sept. 5, Cannon said.
The only project that was discussed Tuesday was the county’s plan to renovate the county jail.
Cannon said the current jail has three pods able to house 90 inmates each, but they’re in bad repair. Repairs are an almost daily occurrence there, he said. At the county’s work session June 20, commissioners voted to hire Studio 8 architects to design the renovations. Cannon said the current plan involves one “superpod” able to hold 248 inmates with fewer jailers than the current configuration. Its cost is estimated at $20 million.
The county proposes using $2.5 million of this SPLOST directly toward the jail project because the jail is used by law enforcement throughout the county. In addition, three authorities — the Development Authority, the Hospital Authority, and the Parks and Recreation Authority — would be entitled to $500,000 each.
So, of the $44 million expected from the proposed SPLOST, $4 million is earmarked for the jail and the three authorities. That leaves $40 million to be divided among the county and its six municipalities in accordance with population. Under that plan, the county would receive $24.7 million, the City of Moultrie $12.7 million, Berlin $445,000, Doerun $643,000, Ellenton $183,000, Funston $350,000 and Norman Park $839,000.
Those figures are approximate. The tax receipts will be based on economic activity, so actual numbers could be less or more depending on the value of sales while the SPLOST is in effect.
In addition to the $2.5 million set aside for the jail, the county plans to use much of its portion of the tax for that project too, Cannon said.
Cannon laid out a timeline for the proposal:
• July 18: The county will meet with representatives of the Development Authority, Hospital Authority, and Parks and Recreation Authority at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave. This meeting could lead to changes in the amount of money set aside for those authorities, and if so it would affect how much the county and cities can expect to receive too.
• Aug. 8: The county will meet again with representatives of the county’s six cities at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
• Aug. 22: The county will hold another meeting with cities and authorities if needed at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
• Aug. 29: The cities and county will finalize an intergovernmental agreement about the SPLOST.
• Sept. 5: The County Board of Commissioners will adopt a resolution calling for a special election on the SPLOST proposal.
• Sept. 8: The resolution will be sent to the county elections superintendent, Probate Judge Wes Lewis, who will forward it to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office in order to call the special election.
• Oct. 4: Required advertising will begin running in The Moultrie Observer.
• Nov. 7: Voters will decide on whether to approve the tax. Cannon’s timeline did not include any information about early voting for the special election; more information will become available on that once the election is officially called.
• November 2024: If the SPLOST vote fails on Nov. 7, 2023, it could be reconsidered one year later. Cannon said the vote is being sought this year so that — should it fall short — it can resurface in November 2024 and, if it passes then, there would still be time to implement it without interruption.
• Dec. 31, 2024: The current SPLOST ends.
• Jan. 1, 2025: The new SPLOST takes effect, assuming voters have approved it.
