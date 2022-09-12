MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County announced Monday afternoon that Lower Meigs Road has been closed between Tree Farm Road and Kendallwood Church Road.
The closure is expected to last about two weeks.
A cross drain pipe has developed a large void completely across the road, the county said in an email to The Moultrie Observer.
The detour will be Tree Farm Road to Paul Murphy Road then left onto Kendallwood Church Road back to Lower Meigs Road.
If you need additional information, please contact Stan Kirksey, road superintendent, or Wanda Purvis, administrative assistant, at (229) 616-7480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.