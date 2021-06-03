MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners agreed to close a portion of Oneal Road Tuesday night.
No one spoke at a public hearing prior to the vote.
The road, in northwestern Colquitt County, begins at Herman Simmons Road, runs more or less west to Mt. Sinai Church Road then continues southwest until it dead-ends. The portion between those roads — 4,739 feet, according to discussions at the commission’s work session — is the part that is being closed.
The one hold-up was a question as to whether Gee Haw Farms would be land-locked by the closure, but County Attorney Lester Castellow said his research found the farm has 67 feet of road frontage on Mt. Sinai Road.
In other action Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners:
• Issued a proclamation recognizing Colquitt County High School’s STAR Student, Ashley Ma of Norman Park. Ma is also the school’s valedictorian.
• Approved Lynn Wilson to serve on the Region 4 advisory council for the Division of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
• Approved a contract to hire a county employee to staff the local office of the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service. The federal agency will reimburse the county for half of the employee’s wages and benefits. County Administrator Chas Cannon said the agreement is an attempt to ensure staffing in an office that local farmers use a lot but which has suffered from turnover problems in the last few years.
• Approved an extension to a contract with ProCare Rx, which provides prescription benefits to county employees. County staff will soon meet with local pharmacists who are putting together a competing offer. The county wants to schedule its pharmacy contract in line with the calendar year, and the six-month extension will do that while allowing officials to examine the local offer.
• Approved a contract with the UGA Extension Service for the county’s portion of the salaries and benefits of local Extension agents.
• Approved a bid for a side-loading garbage truck from Worldwide Equipment. The $309,158 bid was the lowest of four that were submitted, and the company has agreed to buy the truck back after two years for $203,000.
• Gave tentative approval to a proposal to paint the Colquitt County Courthouse. Bids were accepted for this project months ago, but all were over the budgeted cost of $195,000. The commission instructed Cannon to negotiate with the low bidder, Steve Barber of Doors of Arkansas, to see if he’ll do the project for the budgeted price. If so, the commission approved the contract. If not, Cannon was instructed to bring back Barber’s best offer for the board to consider. The county is also considering landscaping at the courthouse, and Cannon said the painting needs to be done before the landscaping can start.
• Approved a payment of $5,503.76 to Jarrard and Davis, attorneys representing the county.
• Declared old computers, printers and monitors as surplus to be sold.
• Changed the county’s personnel policies so that full-time employees who are also drawing county pensions do not qualify for cost of living adjustments or for tenure.
• Approved a change to the county’s contract with PayTel, which provides phone service at the county jail and the county prison. Under the change, the company will provide equipment and service for video calls between inmates and visitors.
• Approved a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation for continued work at the Moultrie Municipal Airport. Commissioner Mike Boyd, who also serves as chairman of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority, said the new contract is identical to the existing one for the same work, but GDOT attorneys had asked for a new contract because it involved a new fiscal year.
• Heard a presentation from Kevin Lamonds, district sales manager for EagleView. EagleView performs aerial photography for county tax assessor offices. By photographing buildings not only top-down but also at an angle, the company can produce images in which the tax assessors can measure buildings or other features without actually going to the property. Lamonds’ proposal would cost $167,340 for one flight over the whole county as well as the software and data the flight generated. Since residential property is reassessed on a three-year cycle, he said the cost can be paid over three years and he hopes the county would renew the contract for a new flight every three years too. He said one county, which he didn’t name, reported in its first year of using the system that its tax assessors office staff checked 281% more parcels than the year before; field staff checked 284% more parcels than the year before; total field costs were cut by 69%; and miles driven per parcel were cut by 70%. Lamonds said the images would also be available to other county agencies — such as law enforcement officers planning a raid or 911 operators trying to find a caller who doesn’t know where he is — and if the county opted to do so, it could be uploaded to the existing QPublic website for use by Realtors, bankers and other members of the public. Cannon told him the county would be in touch if commissioners agreed to pursue the proposal.
