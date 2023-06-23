MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners approved a slate of proposals Tuesday, including a $25.5 million budget.
There was little discussion of any of the items. Commissioners have been working on the budget since May 16.
The budget approved Tuesday includes a 2.25% pay increase for all employees as well as a stipend for workers in specific fields, including law enforcement, E911 dispatchers, heavy equipment operators and drivers with commercial driver’s licenses. It adds two positions at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and one at the Tax Commissioner’s Office, and it takes a part-time position in the Finance Office to full-time.
The budget will take effect July 1.
The budget does not address property tax rates, but based on the budget, county officials say they expect to lower tax rates when that question comes up in late August or early September.
The commission also approved:
• Annual contracts with the Humane Society of Moultrie, Serenity House, the Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association and Museum of Colquitt County History, as well as a one-time payment of $6,000 to Crossroads for Her Ministry.
• Contract with Studio 8 Design LLC of Valdosta concerning renovations at the Colquitt County Jail.
• The appointment of Jonathan Vines to the Humane Society Board.
• Payment of an invoice from the Association County Commissioners of Georgia for property and liability insurance. The cost of almost $543,000 is roughly $130,000 more than last year, according to a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting. Insurance costs are rising across the board, County Administrator Chas Cannon said.
• Bids for four dump trucks ($199,952 each with a $143,500 buyback from WorldWide), two motor graders (one at $307,333 from Yancey and one at $329,945 from Dobbs Equipment; both have buyback options) and two Skid Steer loaders ($76,855 each with a $51,855 buyback from Dobbs). Expected delivery times vary from about six months for the motor graders and Skid Steers to 10-12 months for the dump trucks.
• Contract for the lease of office space at the Ag Complex by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In other action, the board learned that of the three voting precincts it planned to sell, it actually owns only one.
For the 2022 elections, the county moved voting sites from Murphy Courthouse to Temple Baptist Church, from Hartsfield Courthouse to Hartsfield Methodist Church and from Bridgecreek Courthouse to Pine Grove Baptist Church. Commissioners have declared the three properties to be surplus and instructed County Attorney Lester Castellow to do the research required to sell them.
Castellow discovered that the county has no deeds for the Hartsfield and Bridgecreek properties. The landowners had apparently just given the county permission to use them, he said. The commissioners instructed Castellow to send a letter to the landowners letting them know the county would no longer need their property.
Castellow said the county does have a deed for Murphy Courthouse, though.
Under normal circumstances, that would force the county to auction the land to the highest bidder, but commissioners noted the lot is only about 20 or 25 feet wide by 60 feet deep — too small for a house under county zoning rules. That invokes a clause in the law that allows the county to negotiate the sale of the land to the owner of the adjoining property without an auction. Commissioners instructed Cannon to reach out to the adjacent landowner to start that process.
