MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two rural Colquitt County landowners asked the county to abandon a road between their properties but were rejected after lengthy discussion Tuesday night.
During that discussion, county attorney Lester Castellow told commissioners they’d been handling road abandonment contrary to state law for years.
Seeking to end that part of the discussion, Commission Chairman Denver Braswell shook his head and told Castellow, “I can’t eat all the worms in that can you just opened.”
Landowner Charles Griffin and Gary Linnenkohl, who said he manages property for out-of-town landowner Dan Tutcher, addressed commissioners at Tuesday night’s meeting, but commissioners started discussing their proposal at the work session that preceded the meeting.
Willingham Road lies in the southwest corner of the county, not far from Meigs. Part of it is paved and part is dirt. Griffin’s and Tutcher’s properties lie across the dirt road from one another for 1 1/2 miles, between Lloyd Road and Widow White Road.
Linnenkohl approached Commissioner Marc DeMott, who represents that district, about closing that portion of the dirt road and DeMott asked the county staff to look at the proposal.
Griffin pressed for the road closure because people ride ATVs onto his property to get drunk and party. He alleged poaching and drug drops and said four-wheelers can be heard riding the road at all hours of the night.
DeMott told his fellow commissioners at the work session that after hearing Linnenkohl’s proposal, he thought it was a win-win for the landowners and the county. The road is made of red clay, has two bridges and is difficult to maintain in wet weather.
Then, he said, the calls started coming in.
DeMott said he heard from eight people in a day and a half, the most reaction he’s gotten from any county decision since he joined the board in 2015. Other commissioners got calls as well. Most of the callers wanted the road to stay open.
Two of them spoke at Tuesday’s meeting.
Bill Weldon, who lives farther up Willingham Road, owns property on Lloyd Road, and he uses Willingham to get farm equipment from one site to the other. If it were closed, he’d have to take his tractors up to Lower Meigs Road then back down.
“It’s a whole lot safer to use Willingham Road,” Weldon said.
Weldon said he also spoke for two neighbors who weren’t at the meeting. He said they use Willingham Road to go to Thomasville.
Chester Stalling said he’d lived on Willingham 56 years. Closing the road would add three or four miles to any trip he takes. He also said the school bus and garbage trucks use Willingham, and closing it would add five or six miles to those routes.
Braswell said the county builds and maintains roads to help people get where they need to go. Closing one generally requires support of the adjacent landowners and no opposition from anyone else. He said in this case, Willingham Road benefits too many people to close. He did not call for a motion on Linnenkohl’s proposal, and no commissioner offered one.
The commission’s headache came up during the work session, however, when the county attorney said if the county abandoned the road, it couldn’t just give the land back to the adjacent landowners.
Castellow said the county can abandon the road from the road network but it retains ownership of the land the road lies on. Local governments can’t just give land away; that wouldn’t be fair to the taxpayers they’re working to serve. Instead, the law requires the county to get the land appraised. It must offer it to the adjacent landowners first, but it cannot accept less than the appraised price, he said. If the adjacent landowners aren’t willing to pay that price, the land can be sold to the public like any other county-owned land.
If the county acquired the land through a deed and that deed has a reversion clause, Castellow said the reversion clause would take precedent, but otherwise the county can’t just give the land away.
One of the commissioners said most of the county’s dirt roads weren’t acquired through deeds; landowners just allowed the county right-of-way to build the road. Castellow countered with the legal concept of adverse possession. In short, he said, if the county maintains a road for a certain number of years, the county then owns the land the road lies on. Castellow wasn’t specific about how many years that was: possibly 10 or 20.
Abandonment of a road is uncommon, but this is at least the third request the county commission has fielded in the last few months, including one that was approved in March.
After the work session, The Observer asked Castellow if the county will now need to retroactively deal with land it had already returned to previous owners.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t have an answer.”
