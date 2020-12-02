MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners recognized Commissioner Al Whittington Tuesday as he attended his final regular meeting of the commission.
Whittington, who has represented District 4 since Jan. 1, 2017, did not seek re-election. Mike Boyd won the Republican nomination for the seat in June and ran unopposed in November. Boyd will be sworn in at the first meeting in January.
County Administrator Chas Cannon read a proclamation recognizing Whittington’s service.
“It’s been my honor to serve,” Whittington responded.
Whittington will have one more meeting as a commissioner: A called meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 15 and he assured the other commissioners he would be there.
Commissioner Paul Nagy saluted his colleague not only for his four years on the commission but for a total of almost 50 years of public service. Whittington began his career as a law enforcement officer Oct. 4, 1974, Nagy said. He was elected sheriff of Colquitt County in 2000 and held onto that seat until 2016, when he retired from law enforcement and successfully ran for the county commission seat.
“Thank you for everything,” Nagy said.
