MOULTRIE, Ga. — A last-minute compromise allowed the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday to pass a version of the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution that had been amended by County Attorney Lester Castellow.
Dennis Futch, chairman of the Colquitt County Republican Party, presented the original resolution to the commission Feb. 21. In a nutshell, it expressed the commission’s support if Sheriff Rod Howell chose not to enforce federal firearms laws and rules that he deemed contrary to the U.S. Constitution.
Castellow reviewed it and made two changes, which he presented to the commission during a work session Tuesday night.
First, Castellow made the resolution apply to all 10 amendments known as the Bill of Rights. The Second Amendment ensures the right of citizens to keep and bear arms, and the Republican Party has made securing that right part of its political platform. The other amendments include freedom of speech, the press and religion; freedom from arbitrary searches; the right to a fair trial; and other touchstones of the American legal system.
Futch agreed that particular change was fine. While the resolution was in response to concerns that an overreaching federal government would try to take citizens’ guns, he said, he supports the entire Constitution.
Castellow’s second change, however, was more controversial. It clarified that the question of a rule’s constitutionality was to be decided by “a court of competent jurisdiction,” which in the case of a federal rule would be the Federal Court.
“Whether you like it or not we are in a federal republic,” Castellow said. “…Since the 1930s the United States Supreme Court has found there are more and more powers within the federal government.”
Futch objected that that defeats the whole purpose of the resolution.
“What he inserted here is being a wimp,” Futch told commissioners. “It’s saying we have to let a court rule before we can do what’s right. I don’t agree with that one little bit!”
Futch said the point of the resolution was for the commission to take a public stand against federal overreach as about 60 other Georgia counties and about two-thirds of counties across the country have done. He said Castellow’s change would prevent the resolution from serving that purpose.
Castellow said the original resolution calls on the commissioners to determine whether a federal action is legal or not, and he warned there might be consequences to that. He said if the commission had to defend itself in court, it would be expensive. He also noted that Colquitt County has received a lot of federal money, including a $28 million grant distributed through the state government to expand broadband internet here. He implied that federal financial support might be jeopardized if the commission challenges federal rules.
Futch scoffed and said the other counties that have approved the resolution have seen no decrease in federal funding. Other speakers at the meeting said federal funding shouldn’t be a consideration.
Commissioners asked Sheriff Howell which version he supported. He turned to Castellow.
“You’d have to defend it, correct? If something was to go wrong?” he asked the attorney.
“Let me back up,” he said when Castellow didn’t answer immediately. “I just spent two and a half days with an attorney who tells me now how to write policy. He wants to write it so he can defend it. Is that kind of how it goes?”
Castellow agreed that was correct.
“If the county attorney has approved something, then I would have to say we’d have to go with the county attorney,” Howell concluded.
Futch repeated that Castellow’s changes negated the purpose of the resolution and promised if the commission didn’t pass his version instead, he’d “come back again until we get what I want.”
Commissioner Paul Nagy asked if the passage of either resolution would change how the sheriff’s office operates, and Howell said it would not because part of the Sheriff’s Code of Ethics is to ensure employees enforce the laws in accordance with the U.S. Constitution.
In fact, both Castellow and Futch said at various times that the resolution would have little or no practical effect. Futch said it would be symbolic and “a shot across the bow of tyrants.”
The commission did not vote on the resolution during the work session because it was already scheduled for a vote during the official meeting later Tuesday evening. During the discussion at the later meeting, Commissioner Paul Nagy acknowledged a division among the commissioners, but he urged them to find common ground. He noted the two versions of the resolution differed by only 13 words.
After multiple residents and several of the commissioners spoke about the issue, Futch said the important thing would be to get a resolution passed, even if it was the weaker version proposed by Castellow. That position change opened the door for the commission to approve Castellow’s version.
The vote was 5-0. Commissioner Barbara Jelks — the only Democrat, only Black person and only woman on the commission — abstained. (Chairman Denver Braswell can vote only in the case of a tie.)
“I believe in and I support the Constitution of the United States,” Jelks said. “My problem is all of the killings we are having in this country. We are not doing what we have to do to keep guns safe.”
Jelks said she’d like to see the county take a stand on gun safety.
Futch agreed that gun safety is important, and he said the National Rifle Association has a gun safety program it can present in schools if the school system will agree.
But, he told Jelks, mass shootings aren’t matters of gun safety — they’re “a people problem.” He urged support for private programs like the Boys and Girls Clubs to provide guidance to children most at risk of committing violence when they grow up.
