MOULTRIE, Ga. – Gary Rogers is running in the June 9 General Primary Election to become the next county commissioner for District 6.
Born and raised in Colquitt County, Rogers served in the United States Army, attending Officer Candidate School before exiting the service in 1977. He returned two years later as a member of the Georgia National Guard and served during Desert Storm as Headquarters Company commander performing as logistics officer to battalion, liaison officer to brigade and executive officer and performing other company duties.
“My campaign is simple. I am not in the county race for commissioner for the financial benefits of the office, but I am in it to ensure every single taxpayer receives equal representation within the county,” said Rogers.
Rogers worked at Merck Chemical in Albany for 30 years – in production for 23 and material management for seven – and then for the Facility Maintenance Department in Colquitt County for four years, spending two of those years as a maintenance supervisor. He was transferred to the Roads and Bridges Department where he worked an additional three years before his retirement.
“I would like to apologize to the citizens in District 6 for not making it around to meet with each of you to formally introduce myself,” Rogers said. “With Governor Kemp’s order to limit travel unless necessary, I have stayed close to home for not only my protection but also for everyone in the district in order to help flatten the curve, preventing additional spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“In short, my campaign is simple. My desire to represent District 6 as your county commissioner is driven by my continued dedication to serving my community,” he said.
“My plans if elected are to concentrate on our roads in the county because when visitors come into our county looking for a place to live or open up a new business, the appearance could say a lot for our county. Also, I feel we can utilize our resources better to save the taxpayers money,” said Rogers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.