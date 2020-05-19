MOULTRIE, Ga. – Commissioner Johnny Hardin of District 6 is seeking re-election in the General Primary Election on June 9.
Hardin is a lifelong resident of Colquitt County. Prior to serving on the County Commission, he worked in parts and service at Carmichael Parts Service (1970-1974), as a parts and service manager at Wright Motor Company and Royal Ford (1975-1982) and then as a service manager at Jackson Transmission (1982-2010).
In 2006, Hardin was elected as the District 6 commissioner and became a member of many different committees: Recreation Advisory Committee, the Insurance Committee, the Retirement Committee, the Liaison to Clerk of Court, the Liaison to Sheriff’s Department, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society Board and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Hardin said he was instrumental in the development and update of Comprehensive Plans and Service Delivery Strategies and supported efforts to encourage economic development in order to create and retain jobs in the Colquitt County area, as well as improve the overall quality of life in Colquitt County. He said he helped maintain a low millage rate, established relationships with state legislators, representatives and various state departments and possesses an outstanding record of interlocal cooperation with local municipalities and authorities.
“As a commissioner, it’s one of my top priorities to keep our county millage rate down; it’s currently lower than it was when I started on back in 2006. We’re still working on road work. I think the county is in good shape, and we’ve been able to grow over the years. We’ve able to raise the salary for our county employees. We’re operating well and we’ve just got to stay on course,” said Hardin.
In his spare time, Hardin coached Little League Baseball and girls’ softball, served as deacon at Lakeside Assembly of God and currently attends Heritage Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.