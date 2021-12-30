MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners changed its meeting schedule for 2022.
Several years ago, the board stopped holding official meetings twice each month. Instead, the mid-month meeting was replaced by a work session. The regular session was held on the first Tuesday of each month, and the work session was held two weeks prior to the regular session. That schedule usually made the work session on the third Tuesday, but sometimes the way the calendar flowed put it on the fourth Tuesday instead.
At its work session Dec. 21, the board voted to make the work session on the third Tuesday every month so that it would be easier to put in everyone’s calendar.
On Wednesday, County Clerk Melissa Lawson released the calendar of work sessions and called meetings for the upcoming year. The commission will meet:
• Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Jan. 18 will be the annual planning retreat at Gin Creek Plantation, 251 Demott Road in Hartsfield.
• Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• March 1 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• March 15 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• April 5 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• April 19 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• May 3 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• May 17 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• June 7 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• June 21 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• July 5 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• July 19 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• Oct.. 4 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
• Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. for a work session, continuing into the regular session at 7 p.m.
• Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. for a work session only.
Excluding the Jan. 18 retreat, all work sessions are planned for Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex with the regular sessions in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Room 201 of the Annex. All are open to the public.
The commission has also scheduled meetings for 5 p.m. Jan. 11 and 25 with representatives of the county’s municipalities and authorities to continue discussions about the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Those meetings will be held in Room 201 of the Courthouse Annex and are also open to the public.
