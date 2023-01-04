MOULTRIE, Ga. — Superior Court Judge Brian McDaniel, right, administers the oath of office to four Colquitt County commissioners who were re-elected last year. From the left are Barbara Jelks, District 1; Marc DeMott, District 3; Paul Nagy, District 5; and Denver Braswell, District 7 (chairman). The commissioners swore their oaths prior to Tuesday's meeting of the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners.
County commissioners sworn in
