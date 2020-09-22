MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved property tax rates even lower than had originally been advertised.
The board set county tax rates for the incorporated area, unincorporated area and special service district as well as for the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and Parks and Recreation Authority during the mid-month work session. It also approved the Colquitt County Board of Education’s tax rate, although that was merely a formality as state law requires commissioners to approve whatever rate the school board has set.
All of those rates are lower than they were last year because of dramatic growth in the county’s tax digest, much of it because of the first overall revaluation of commercial property in 30 years. As the digest increases, the tax rate can decrease and still bring in the same revenue for the government agencies.
The county’s original plan was to reduce the tax rate in the incorporated areas from 16.526 mills last year to 15.500 mills this year. Even though that rate was lower than last year’s, it was not less than the “roll back rate,” calculated by the state as the rate at which the county would bring in the same revenue.
The county planned it that way because of uncertainty about the digest. Hundreds of property owners are appealing the new values of their commercial properties, some of which had doubled or more. The difference between all property owners winning their appeals and all of them losing their appeals was $55 million in the digest, and the county administration was worried it couldn’t pay all the bills if it planned based on the larger digest and it wound up $55 million less.
Three public hearings were held, two on Sept. 9 and one on Sept. 17. At all three, local businessmen brought concerns and complaints about the large increases in their property values — and the large increase in property taxes that would mean for them.
“I know this isn’t a tax increase,” Robert Hutson III said Sept. 17, “but when you raise the value, it is.”
“We’ve had property worth a half million dollars — commercial property worth a half million — go up almost another half million,” his father added.
Pharmacist Greg Yarbrough wrote a letter that was read at that hearing, and his letter and the comments by both of the Hutsons emphasized the community’s need to strengthen local businesses and not deter anyone who might want to open a business here.
Perhaps with those thoughts in mind, county leaders tweaked one of their assumptions in calculating the millage rate: What if the county tax assessors’ office won some of the appeals, even if it didn’t win them all? They recalculated based on the assessors winning 25-50% of the appeals (by value) and were able to further reduce both the incorporated and unincorporated areas’ tax rates.
That assumption is not out of line, either. The county’s chief appraiser, Jim Mack Booth, addressed the commission earlier Tuesday, and he said already four commercial property appeals and 121 residential property appeals have been resolved, reducing that $55 million difference in possible digests to only $37 million with more than 500 appeals remaining to work through.
The rates, as approved Tuesday night, are:
• Unincorporated county: 12.142 mills, down from 13.646 last year. It applies to all of the county not within a city limit.
• Incorporated county: 15.000, down from 16.526. All of the county within a city limit.
• Special Service District: 1.231, down from 1.300. It applies to all of the county except within the Moultrie city limits and it goes to fund volunteer fire departments and the county compliance office.
• Development Authority: 0.289, down from 0.320. Applies throughout the county to fund economic development.
• Parks and Recreation Authority: 1.788, down from 1.976. Applies throughout the county to fund recreation opportunities.
• Board of Education: 9.265, down from 10.248. Applies throughout the county to fund the Colquitt County School System.
These millage rates do not include city taxes for the county’s municipalities. All of those also went down.
Colquitt County Tax Commissioner Cindy Harvin said local cities have sent the following millage rates to her office:
• Moultrie: 8.140 mills, down from 9.750 last year.
• Doerun: 3.269, down from 3.679.
• Norman Park: 12.100, down from 12.180.
• Berlin: 6.362, down from 6.657.
• Ellenton: 11.350, down from 11.993.
The Town of Funston does not levy a municipal property tax.
Depending on where a property is located, more than one of these rates will apply, but not all of them will. Harvin’s office will send out tax bills no later than Oct. 10 showing a property owner exactly what they owe. Taxes will be due Dec. 10.
Harvin said on Sept. 17 that properties still in appeals will have until 30 days after the appeal is resolved to pay their taxes.
