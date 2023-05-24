MOULTRIE — As the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners considers its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, three departments have asked for increased staff and commissioners have debated pay increases for employees.
On Tuesday the Volunteer Fire Association asked for a dramatic increase to its allocation as it plans to buy five fire trucks.
Commissioners will continue to work on the budget until a vote that’s expected June 20.
New positions
Commissioners are considering adding 3 1/2 positions, divided among the tax commissioner’s office, sheriff’s office and county finance department.
Tax Commissioner Cindy Harvin was unable to present her budget as scheduled May 18, but county Administrator Chas Cannon said the only significant change from the current year was the addition of another full-time person. He said the number of people coming to the tax commissioner’s office in the Courthouse Annex had increased to where the staff needs more help to meet the demand.
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell requested two new positions: a criminal investigator and a school resource officer. The SRO would be paid for in part by the Colquitt County Board of Education.
The investigator position would replace one that was lost in last year’s budget, but commissioners noted a senior investigator position that is expected to become vacant during the fiscal year. Chairman Denver Braswell said the senior investigator’s salary would cover both of the proposed positions with money left over, so he suggested approving the new positions with the understanding that the sheriff wouldn’t fill the senior position once it becomes vacant.
The finance department requested a half position. A couple of years ago a full-time position there was reduced to part-time, and Cannon said the finance director wants to return it to a full-time position.
Pay raises
Cannon’s proposed budget did not include across-the-board pay increases. Instead, he wanted to continue a $1,500 stipend for law enforcement, correctional officers, E-911 dispatchers, heavy equipment operators and drivers with a Commercial Driver’s License.
The stipend was given for the first time last December to help fill positions in those particular skill areas. Cannon said turnover in those jobs decreased significantly after the stipend was implemented.
His proposal was to give the same stipend this year then scale it back next year. He said it was passed as a temporary measure so the county should make sure it stays temporary.
In addition, he proposed that department heads could give merit raises to employees in their departments, up to 1.75% of the department’s payroll.
Both proposals got push-back from commissioners.
Commissioner Barbara Jelks said she’d prefer to see an across-the-board raise of 75 cents or a dollar per hour for all employees rather than a stipend that goes to only some of them.
Commissioner Marc DeMott said he’d rather see a percentage increase than a flat rate.
Braswell and Commissioner Mike Boyd objected to giving department heads authority to adjust subordinates’ salaries by that much. Braswell proposed an across-the-board raise plus a much smaller merit raise at the department heads’ discretion.
Only one department head has requested pay increases specifically for their employees: Theresa Warburg of E-911.
At the May 18 meeting, Warburg provided a table comparing dispatchers’ starting wages with those of surrounding counties. Colquitt County dispatchers start at $13.22 per hour, the same as Mitchell County and higher than Brooks County’s $12.47 per hour. But Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Worth and Cook counties all pay their starting dispatchers more.
Warburg said she’d like to increase starting salaries by $2.25 per hour. She noted that the proposed position at the tax commissioner’s office would start at $14 per hour and would work only Monday through Friday while dispatchers at her office work 12-hour shifts under extreme stress throughout the week.
Cannon said that the stipend he proposed was the equivalent of adding 72 cents per hour to the dispatchers’ pay, and many of the dispatchers had been with the county long enough that their pay was well above the starting wage.
Discussions are expected to continue during budget meetings on Thursday, on May 30 and on June 1.
Fire trucks
The Colquitt County Volunteer Fire Association, represented by President Dustin Hart and Vice President Jeremy Sutton, presented a request for FY2023-24 that was almost double last year’s.
The VFA requested $667,256 for FY22-23, but $1.03 million for the upcoming year.
The difference, Hart explained, has to do with the purchase of fire trucks.
Hart said the VFA has 15 fire stations, each of which has a pumper and a tanker. Every five years, the organization purchases five trucks, so that over the course of 30 years each station gets both a new pumper and a new tanker. This year’s purchase represents the final set of tankers in the cycle, he said.
The monkey wrench in the plan this year is the rapid increase in vehicle prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we purchased them in 2019, they were $200,000,” Sutton said. “Now they’re $400,000.”
Hart said the county’s volunteer fire departments responded to just under 2,000 medical calls, 300 structure fires, 30 hazardous materials incidents and 150 accidents with injuries last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.