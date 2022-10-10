MOULTRIE — Multiple theft cases are moving forward following the recent issuance of indictments and accusations.
An indictment is an accusation of a crime by the Colquitt County Grand Jury. An accusation is similar but comes from the district attorney’s office without being presented to the grand jury.
Either allows the cases to proceed in the county’s Superior Court system, but neither is a conviction. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. All details of the following cases are from indictment documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s Office.
Theft accusations
- Chance Black; deposit account fraud and theft by deception.
- Rocky Wise; burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
- Frequan Dison; theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction/.
- Jadakiss Martin; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended, theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.
- Sebastian Kastelic; theft by taking, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and driving while license suspended.
- Dexter Hall; theft by shoplifting, making a false statement, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.
- Jacob Jones; theft by shoplifting, making a false statement, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects.
- Robert Will Corbin; theft by taking.
- Brady Anthony Kennedy; financial transaction card fraud.
- Kenneth Snipes; entering an automobile and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
- Debra Moore; executing fictitious checks. Norris Edwards; theft by deception.
- Micajah Barfield; burglary in the 2nd degree, interference with governmental property, criminal trespass, possession of tools for commission of crime, identity fraud, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and forgery in the 1st degree.
Theft indictments
- Rydc James Linsley; armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of handgun by person under the age of 18 and obstruction of an officer.
- Chris Frank Bridges; burglary in the 1st degree.
- Colin Terrell Jr.; two counts of criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree, burglary in the 2nd degree and theft by taking.
- James W. Mitchell; cruelty to children in the 1st degree and robbery by intimidation.
- Thomas Brannen and Timothy Tillman; entering an automobile and criminal attempt to commit a felony, and financial transaction card fraud.
- Jason Anthony Chauncey; theft by taking.
- Kelsey Faith Massey; lottery ticket fraud and theft by taking.
- Charles Kinsey Jr.; home invasion, five counts of aggravated assault, six counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Austin Foster and Heather Jones; theft by taking (both defendants).
- Michael B. Davis; criminal damage to property 2nd degree, theft by taking and criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.