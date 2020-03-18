The Colquitt County Arts Center Show Choir performed patriotic songs during the 2017 Indpendence Day Observance on the Courthouse Square. The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday that the courthouse and the courthouse annex will have limited access to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily until March 30. The buildings will be cleaned during that time to combat potential coronavirus infection and will be open normally 1-5 p.m.