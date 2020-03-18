MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will be limiting access to the county courthouse and courthouse annex starting Thursday.
The county distributed the following notice by email Wednesday evening:
“In order to comply with recommended Federal, State, and CDC guidelines, there will be restricted access to the County Courthouse and to the County Annex Building beginning Thursday, March 19th and ending on Tuesday, March 31st. Hours of restricted access will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm. During this time, these and other county buildings will be cleaned by janitorial and custodial services in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Both the Courthouse and the Annex will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. In order to assist in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our community, the Board of Commissioners encourages the public to conduct county business matters by telephone (229-616-7400) or online through the county’s website (www.ccboc.com). We understand that some county matters must be conducted in person, however we respectfully request that citizens follow the protocol outlined by the CDC if entering county buildings: practice social distancing, practice good hygiene, and protect the elderly and medically fragile. We will work with our taxpayers on case by case basis if they are in anyway impacted by these restricted access hours.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.