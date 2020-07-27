MOULTRIE, Ga. — An oversight set up what could have been a conflict between Colquitt County and the City of Moultrie last week, but as administrators worked through the disagreement they realized their mistake.
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners voted at their mid-month meeting July 21 to object to the City of Moultrie annexing two parcels of property that do not touch the current city limits. The commissioners and county staff objected to the creation of an island — a part of the city totally surrounded by property that isn’t part of the city.
But County Administrator Chas Cannon said on Monday that when he conferred with City Manager Pete Dillard, they realized there were three parcels seeking annexation into the city. One of them borders Tallokas Road, which is in the city, and it borders the other two properties. Annexing all three would therefore not create an island.
Cannon said he expects commissioners to remove their objection when they meet again on Aug. 4.
A developer is building apartments on one of the parcels for which he sought annexation. Cannon said at the July 21 meeting that the developer wanted access to city water and sewer services. Tallokas Pointe Apartments, which is adjacent to the apartments under construction, has city services even though it is outside the city limits, but the city council has worked to prohibit any further expansion of city utilities outside the city limits.
On Monday, Cannon said the annexation will put city property on both sides of Tallokas Pointe Road, so the city will begin to maintain that road once it’s approved.
Also at the July 21 meeting, the board of commissioners voted:
• To approve a bond resolution for Magnolia Manor that will enable it to refinance existing debt.
• To approve an amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan to include reference to broadband expansion. The amendment will help the county earn the label of Broadband Ready Community, which might enable the county to receive state funding if it ever becomes available.
• To enable the county tax commissioner to waive certain penalties and interest to resolve tax issues and to authorize the tax commissioner to receive checks and money orders in payment of taxes and license fees.
The commission also got previews of public hearings that will be held at its Aug. 4 meeting:
• A resident on Old Berlin Road requests to rezone property from Agricultural to M-1 (Industrial) for a scrap metal collection and loading business. The Planning Commission recommended denial of the request, and some neighbors have voiced opposition. Compliance Officer Justin Cox said the owner was in the scrap metal business in Moultrie; scrap metal prices dropped and he held onto his supply waiting for the price to rebound, storing it at his residence. Cox said the compliance office has tried to get the owner to clean up the property, but instead he is seeking a zoning change that will allow him to operate a scrap metal business there.
• The owner of a large lot in Crestwood Gardens — on South Boulevard near 12th Court — wants to divide the lot into six smaller lots. Three houses already sit on the lot, so this would provide one lot for each of them plus three more lots that houses could be built on. Doing so will require a variance for only 100 feet of road frontage; the zoning law requires 150 feet, but several lots in the area were laid out before the zoning law came into effect and have less than 150 feet of road frontage, Cox said. The subdivision of the lot and the variance will each require a public hearing; the Planning Commission has recommended both be approved.
