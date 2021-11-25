MOULTRIE, Ga. — A presentation from Colquitt County Probate Judge Wes Lewis to the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night touched upon upcoming changes to the county’s voting precincts as well as plans for redistricting.
Both will need to be sorted out in time for the May 24 primary election.
Precinct changes
Lewis, whose duties include being the county’s elections supervisor, has been working with other county officials to determine whether any of the county’s 19 precincts can be consolidated or moved. On Tuesday, he told the Board of Commissioners that four voting sites will change. A final decision hasn’t been made on whether to close one precinct.
Voters in the Murphy precinct will no longer vote at Murphy Courthouse, but will vote instead at Temple Baptist Church.
Voting previously held at Hartsfield Courthouse will move to Hartsfield Methodist Church.
Voting previously held at Bridgecreek Courthouse will move to Pine Grove Baptist Church.
In all three of those cases, the Colquitt County government maintains the courthouse buildings but uses them only a couple of times every other year because they’re not used for anything but elections.
One of the commissioners asked if the county stops using the buildings for voting, what they would do with them. Discussion determined the county may not actually own the buildings. Lewis and County Attorney Lester Castellow were tasked with determining who owns those buildings and the land they sit on.
Voters who cast their ballots in Norman Park will also have a new voting site: Brand Hall at the former Georgia Baptist Conference Center, rather than Norman Park City Hall.
Lewis said when he first became probate judge, voting took place at the conference center, but after the conference center closed, voting was moved to the city hall, which Lewis said was actually too small for the number of voters in the Norman Park precinct.
After the sale of the conference center this past summer, the new owners gave the county permission to use Brand Hall, Lewis said.
“We are excited about our new locations and we want to thank these organizations,” Lewis said.
That leaves only one precinct in question: Crosland.
The precinct is one of the county’s smallest, Lewis said, and it’s only three miles up Highway 319 from the Norman Park voting site. If any precincts are to be consolidated, this pair makes sense, but Lewis wondered at Tuesday’s meeting whether eliminating only one voting site would be worth the effort. Voting takes place at Crosland Baptist Church, so the county doesn’t have to maintain it like it does the courthouse buildings in Murphy, Hartsfield and Bridgecreek precincts.
“We have a really nice location there in Crosland,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he was talking with voters in the Crosland area and asked Commissioner Chris Hunnicutt, who represents that area, to do the same as officials work toward a final decision on whether to consolidate the precincts.
Redistricting
The other wrinkle for voters next year will be redistricting. Lewis said he’s been in conversation with the Southwest Regional Commission, a state agency that assists area counties with a variety of issues. The regional commission’s experts and Lewis will work together over the next couple of months and present recommendations to the county commission, probably in January.
“We have literally just started this process,” Lewis said.
The county currently has six districts, each of which elects one commissioner, and the commission chairman is elected by voters in the whole county. Commissioners indicated Tuesday they’d like to keep districts the same if possible, although some had minor changes they’d like to see in their own districts.
The intent of redistricting is to have approximately the same number of people in each district, Lewis said. It takes place every 10 years following each U.S. Census. Mathematically, each district should have 7,650 people in it, according to Lewis’s statistics, but all of the current districts are less than 5% off of that ideal number. That led Lewis to think they could remain as they are, but the regional commission’s experts will have to weigh in first, he said.
If changes need to be made, the county commission will need to vote on new districts. Lewis will have to transmit the county’s decision to local legislators, who will sponsor legislation setting the new districts during the General Assembly session that will begin in January. Then the county Registrar’s Office will begin the “massive work” of updating its files and notifying affected voters of changes in their district, Lewis said.
“The least changes we can make, the better for the voters,” he said.
Both precincts and districts must be set 60 days before the May 24 primary, Lewis said, which is approximately the same time candidates will qualify for that election (March 7-11). The May 24 election is expected to be a busy one: It will include the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the Rev. Raphael Warnock; multiple state posts, including the governor, lieutenant governor and others; local county and school board seats; and, if current plans work out, a referendum on a local Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
