MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners put off making a decision Tuesday on a rezoning request to allow more time for the Planning Commission to express its opinion.
Cleveland and Sam Morton hope to have their land on Cool Springs Road rezoned from agricultural to residential (planned use development) so they can build three duplexes to rent out. The buildings, totaling six housing units, would be marketed to students at PCOM South Georgia, Cleveland Morton told commissioners.
"These will not be low-income," he said during Tuesday's public hearing. "It will be fairly expensive to live there."
The project is opposed by many of the neighbors. Charlotte Dempsey presented a petition with 114 signatures of people in the area who didn't want the rezoning to be approved.
Dempsey said their concerns included safety because of a blind curve on Cool Springs Road near the property and the lost habitat for animals on the lot.
Heather Vereen added that a nearby lake would be dangerous to children at the duplexes and multiple pecan trees would have to be removed. She pointed out that when other neighbors sprayed their pecan trees the farm chemicals would drift into the yards of the duplexes.
Vereen also expressed concerns that construction might make an overflow creek in the area more likely to flood.
Commissioner Paul Nagy pressed Dempsey: What is your main concern?
She said her main concern was if this use is approved, other open land could be bought up for more dwellings until it changed the way of life for the long-time residents who have enjoyed the rural lifestyle.
"Once you get started with multi-unit, you can't put the worms back in the basket," she said.
The Colquitt County Planning Commission considered the Mortons' request on Aug. 14. The Planning Commission makes recommendations about zoning and other land matters, but the County Commission makes the decision to approve such requests or not.
The Planning Commission moved to approve the request, and the motion was seconded — but the motion failed by a 3-5 vote.
County attorney Lester Castellow said that meant the Planning Commission had voted not to recommend the request be approved — but that isn't the same thing as recommending that it be denied.
Castellow said the County Commission's bylaws require it to give the Planning Commission 30 days to report on a rezoning request. He argued the failed Planning Commission vote did not amount to such a report.
Dempsey said when they left the Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 14, it seemed clear to the request's opponents that the vote had recommended its denial — and she said statements from Planning Commission members at the time indicated they thought so too.
Following Castellow's advice the County Commission tabled a vote on the request until the Sept. 19 meeting, at which point either the Planning Commission will have positively expressed an opinion or the required 30 days would have elapsed.
