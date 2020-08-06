MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff's Lt. Donald Davis retired from the sheriff's office July 31. On Tuesday night, the county Board of Commissioners recognized him with a plaque as well as with a gift of his badge and service weapon.
County Administrator Chas Cannon, right, reads the plaque as Davis listens behind him.
In the background, Sheriff Rod Howell waits with a second award for Davis, who helped to train the sheriff when he started in law enforcement. At right in the background is County Clerk Melissa Lawson waiting to take the men's photo after the presentation.
