MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners is considering whether to wade into the national debate on gun rights.
Colquitt County Republican Party Chairman Dennis Futch presented a resolution to the commission Tuesday night seeking to make Colquitt County a "Second Amendment Sanctuary Protection County." Commissioners asked County Attorney Lester Castellow to review the resolution with a vote expected at the commission's March 7 meeting.
The resolution makes the case for the rights of individuals to own firearms and asserts that federal regulations about guns, except as regards convicted felons, are a violation of the Constitution's Second Amendment as well as the Georgia state constitution.
It then states the commission supports the county sheriff in using his discretion to not enforce an unconstitutional firearms law.
And it resolves that the commission won't "authorize or appropriate funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in the enforcement of any element of any UNCONSTITUTIONAL acts, laws, orders, mandates, rules or regulations that infringe on the right by the people to keep and bear arms." (emphasis in the original)
It declares invalid any law that violates the "the true meaning and intent" of the Second Amendment or the state constitution, and it says such laws don't apply in Colquitt County.
Commissioners Marc DeMott and Paul Nagy voiced support for the resolution, but Castellow saw some problems right away.
"Y'all don't have the jurisdiction to tell the sheriff how to enforce the law," Castellow told the commission. "He's a constitutional officer."
Nagy, who was at the Colquitt County GOP meeting when the resolution was presented, said Sheriff Rod Howell was there at the time too.
"He had no problem with it," Nagy said. "He felt it did not infringe on him at all."
Castellow said the Second Amendment is a federal law defined by federal courts. What Colquitt County thinks about it doesn't matter, he said.
"It's political posturing, is all it is," he said.
Futch challenged that assertion.
"It shoots a shot over the bow of them that want to take our rights," he said.
Futch said more than 60 counties in Georgia and about two-thirds of counties across the country have passed similar resolutions. It's been a big push by the Republican Party at both state and national levels, he said.
Castellow said he'd read the proposed resolution but he hadn't fully reviewed it. He said he'd also read some of the resolutions passed by the other Georgia counties. He said they were not all the same, and some had elements that he had legal concerns about.
Futch said the Georgia Legislature is considering a similar resolution to apply to state law enforcement officers. It's Senate Bill 67 and is being guided by Sen. Carden Summers, Sen. Russ Goodman and Rep. Lauren McDonald. Futch said he expects it to pass the Senate before Crossover Day March 6. The Legislature's website said the bill had originated in the Interstate Cooperation Committee but was sent to the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
