MOULTRIE, Ga. — Following a thorough evaluation and review of alerting systems, Colquitt County has implemented CodeRED, a high-speed emergency mass notification service provided by OnSolve, LLC.
The CodeRED system will serve as the county’s emergency planning and communications outreach to both citizens and staff, according to a press release from the county. If a resident is enrolled, the system sends telephone calls, text messages, emails, and posts to social media channels to inform them to better protect life and property. CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s widespread adoption rates across the U.S., the county said.
“CodeRED’s robust notification system will provide Colquitt County officials with a reliable, easy-to-use interface to quickly deliver critical information to our citizens during emergencies. We are eager to use this innovative technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Emergency Management Director Justin Cox. “We anticipate using the system to notify residents of severe weather and other public safety issues affecting our communities.”
OnSolve has provided the county an initial database of residential and business telephone numbers; however all residents living within Colquitt County and all of its municipalities are encouraged to visit colquittcountyga.gov or the CodeRED website at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A to enroll their contact information including cell phone numbers, text and email addresses. Mobile users can also text the keyword “PACKERS” to 99411 to access a mobile friendly webpage for enrollment.
No resident should automatically assume they are in the emergency contact database, the county press release said.
Public safety officials across the United States have credited CodeRED notifications for successfully locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals, and issuing timely evacuations, the press release said.
