MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners cleared the way Tuesday for an Ellenton businessman to open a convenience store on Ellenton-Omega Road.
Lawrence Willis requested the rezoning of property at 1996 Ellenton-Omega Road so that he can open a store there, county compliance officer Justin Cox told commissioners. The board voted to rezone the land from Agricultural to Commercial (C-1).
The property was formerly a hair salon, Cox said, and it meets all the Health Department’s rules for a convenience store.
In other action Tuesday, the board:
• Voted to remove two mobile homes from the county’s taxable property digest. The dilapidated mobile homes are expected to be torn down by the end of the year, according to a letter from Tax Commissioner Cindy Harvin to the commissioners.
• Appointed Mackie Dekle to the Board of Assessors. Dekle has been serving the unexpired term of Andrew Daniels, who died while in office. Dekle will now serve a three-year term of his own, which began July 1.
• Approved an inter-governmental agreement with the Georgia Department of Corrections to house up to 190 state inmates. The state will pay the county $22 per inmate per day. Details of the new contract are the same as the existing one, County Administrator Chas Cannon said.
• Approved a Georgia Department of Transportation request. The DOT is reassessing speed limits throughout the county, and the commission had to sign off on the speed limits before the state Department of Public Safety can issue an updated permit for local law enforcement to operate speed-detecting radar. Cannon said the list offers few changes from the previous speed limits.
• Approved property and liability insurance with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia at a cost of $358,000. This is a slight increase from last year due not only to an increased premium but also a smaller dividend credit.
• Approved an invoice from MCCi for digital record storage. Cannon said the original price was negotiated from $9,000 down to $6,115 as the county removed optional features.
• Approved a $7,500 invoice from GMASS, the company that re-valued commercial properties throughout the county in 2019 and 2020. GMASS has been involved in multiple appeals of those revaluations. Cannon said this is the second of an expected three invoices for the cost of defending against those appeals.
• Approved the replacement of three compressors in the chiller at the Courthouse Annex at a cost of $19,934. The sole bidder was Johnson Controls. County staff said water got into the air conditioning system and damaged one of the compressors, but because all three are connected in a system Johnson Controls would not provide a warranty unless all three were changed at the same time.
• Approved a contract for $6,813 to coat, seal and stripe the parking lot at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. The low bidder was Veterans Asphalt Maintenance Co.
• Declared a list of equipment from the Roads and Bridges, Landfill and Sheriff’s departments to be surplus. Cannon said all will be offered at auction.
