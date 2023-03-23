MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has announced a series of meetings related to its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
The proposed budget will be presented to the board May 12.
Called meetings to discuss the budget are set for 4 p.m. May 16 (in conjunction with the mid-month review that was already scheduled for 5 p.m. that day); 4 p.m. May 18; 5 p.m. May 23, 25 and 30; and 5 p.m. June 1. Some of the later meetings may be canceled if the board completes its work early, County Administrator Chas Cannon said at the board’s meeting on March 21.
All of these meetings are planned for Room 261-C in the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
A public hearing on the budget has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ahead of the regular board meeting that night. This will take place in Room 201, the Commissioners Meeting Room, at the Courthouse Annex.
The board will then adopt the budget at a called meeting at 5 p.m. June 20 in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex. This meeting will also include the mid-month review, contract renewals and any other county business deemed necessary.
The budget is how much the county expects to spend on all its operations in the fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Colquitt County’s budget for the current fiscal year is $25.07 million.
Setting the budget is only the first step to funding the government. Late in the summer, the county will receive an estimate of the tax digest — the total taxable value of property in the county. With that information, the county will set a variety of property tax rates in September. The county Tax Commissioner’s Office will mail tax bills in October with payment due in December.
