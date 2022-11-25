MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County commissioners expect to vote at their Dec. 6 meeting to reduce the minimum size for manufactured houses in several of the county’s zoning districts.
The current zoning law prohibits primary residences that are less than 900 square feet. The proposal would drop that to 720 square feet, which would allow for some single-wide manufactured homes that are currently ineligible.
The change would affect AG, R-1/R-1 MH, R-2 and O-1 zoning areas, according to information presented by county Zoning Official Justin Cox at the commission’s Nov. 15 meeting.
Cox said the city-county Planning Commission approved the change 5-4 with Chairman Eric Wingate abstaining.
The idea to change the limit came up months ago during a discussion about a different topic: tiny houses.
John Touchton approached commissioners at their July 5 meeting to encourage them to change the zoning to allow houses like he produces, which can be as small as 400 square feet.
Cox told commissioners that tiny houses are not an issue here because the zoning rule governs primary residences, and almost no one here has wanted to use them as a primary residence. Usually they want them for a guest house, he said, and the ordinance allows for that under a variance procedure.
“It’s not another primary dwelling,” he told the commissioners in July. “The ordinance says you can only have one primary residence on a lot. … As a guest house, we don’t have an issue. We’ve done them as a hunting camp.”
With a housing shortage in the county, there was some initial interest from commissioners — especially Barbara Jelks of District 1 — but when they learned the price tag they realized Touchton’s product wouldn’t solve the problem. His 400-square-foot houses are custom-built and cost $70,000 to $140,000, he said.
During those discussions, though, Cox told commissioners he had had to deny requests for some mobile homes because they were too small under the ordinance. He urged them to consider allowing smaller residences, and they gave him the go-ahead to pursue the change. It’s taken roughly five months to meet the requirements to change the law, and commissioners will consider Dec. 6 whether to actually do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.