MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners warns of severe weather that is expected to hit the area on Tuesday.
“Colquitt County will be under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow afternoon,” the county government said in a notice sent out late Monday afternoon. “We can expect southwest winds up to 20 or 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a very slight chance that we could also experience some hail and isolated tornadoes. We are thinking of our citizens and our local businesses at this difficult time and we hope everyone remains safe tomorrow.”
The National Weather Service office in Tallahassee, the original source of the wind advisory, predicted the Moultrie area would see showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m. Tuesday’s high is predicted to be 81 with the low around 53 that night. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain, the NWS forecast says, with rain amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch possible Tuesday and up to an additional quarter of an inch Tuesday night — but heavier rainfall is possible in thunderstorms.
Once the storm passes, though, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 70 on Wednesday.
In the county’s alert, the board of commissioners included a list of helpful contact numbers:
• If you observe or sustain personal or property damage, or if you observe downed power or utility lines, please dial 911 and report it.
• If you observe or sustain non-emergency events, such as a power outage, please contact your local power / utility company: Colquitt EMC (1-855-293-1804), Georgia Power (1-888-891-0938), City of Moultrie (229-668-6000) or City of Doerun (229-529-4492).
• For downed trees, water over the road, or road washouts (to include state routes): If in the city of Moultrie, call City of Moultrie Public Works (229-668-5423); if outside the city of Moultrie, call County Road & Bridge (229-616-7480).
