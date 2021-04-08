MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local law enforcement busted a “major” marijuana distribution operation Thursday morning.
According to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Channing McDowell of the city-county Drug Enforcement Team, approximately 206 grams of marijuana encased in large Mason jars were found, as well as approximately 1,100 grams of THC oils, four rifles, one shotgun, five handguns, marijuana edibles, $2,877 in cash, a “user amount” of methamphetamines and “homemade oil distribution equipment.”
The street value for the marijuana is between $4,000 and $5,000, McDowell said. At the time of reporting, investigators could not estimate the street value of the oils.
“We are going to have to get them to the crime lab and get the exact weight before we can accurately say how much it’s worth,” stated McDowell in an interview Thursday.
The DET procured a search warrant for 142 Thomas St. through undercover buys made previously by criminal informants. Investigators found “a set of around 70 vials” that they say leads them to believe that Ross Thomas, 33, and Amber Harrison, 24, were making their own oil from the marijuana and distributing it themselves.
Currently investigators are unsure if the firearms found in the house were obtained legally. Ammunition, extra magazines and a bulletproof vest were also found inside the residence.
Thomas was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute, nine counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of meth.
Harrison was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.