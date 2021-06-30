MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie couple turned themselves into the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon after a Drug Enforcement Team raid uncovered over a pound of marijuana and other drugs within their home last week.
On June 24, DET and Special Response Team members raided 751 Edmonson Road, the home of Willie Carr, 32, and Beatrice Rosales, 32. DET agents had been conducting an investigation over the course of two months, according to DET Investigator Ivan Folsom.
“Within their bedroom we uncovered over a pound of marijuana, four grams of methamphetamines, a single pill of ecstacy and 14 grams of crack cocaine in the bedroom of their home,” said Folsom in a recent interview.
Within the home, agents also found “a small grow operation” consisting of two plants. Carr and Rosales were not in the home when the raid occurred, Folsom said.
“They had a ‘Ring’ doorbell system so they more than likely saw us on their phones and attempted to run,” he explained.
Folsom stated that he had been in contact with Carr’s parents after the raid.
“I actually spoke with him over the phone and he stated that he was going to turn himself in,” said Folsom.
Both Carr and Rosales surrendered Tuesday afternoon and have been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (Schedule I), and manufacture of marijuana.
