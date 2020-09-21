MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Juvenile Court Judge Bill McIntosh swears in new CASA volunteers, from left, Kayla Walton, Olivia Hardy and Selena Tucker.
Never Lost recently swore in new CASA volunteers for the CASA Kids Program in Colquitt County. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are trained community volunteers appointed by a juvenile court judge to advocate for the best interests of children in foster care. CASAs speak up for children without voices in the foster care system, according to a press release from the agency; its volunteers have changed the home lives of over 3,500 abused and neglected children, the press release said.
The next CASA volunteer training session will be held in October. Contact Never Lost at 229-225-4338 or info@neverlost.org for further details.
