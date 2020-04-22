MOULTRIE, Ga. — The courts of Georgia continue to operate under a judicial emergency declaration from Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, which includes postponements of many trials and hearings. However, the Superior Court of Colquitt County was recently able to receive guilty pleas in a number of cases by teleconference April 6.
Those pleas and sentences include:
• Kristopher Jackson Smith, possession of methamphetamine; four months confinement with the rest of an eight-year sentence on probation, and fined $2,000.
• Pedro Morales, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related object; four years probation and fined $2,000.
• Jimmy Robert Carroll, possession of meth, theft by taking; three years probation and fined $2,000.
• Anthony Rhodes, possession of meth; 10 years — two in confinement and the rest on probation, but the first two years are suspended upon completion of day report center. He was also fined $2,000. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and driving without a license were dismissed.
Rhodes pleaded guilty to a second county of possession of meth and was sentenced to three years probation to be served concurrently with the other sentence.
• Michael Dewayne Holt, possession of meth; three years probation and fined $2,000.
• Alexander Glen Pate, robbery by force; eight years probation and fined $2,000.
• Khalyn Jelks, robbery by force; eight years probation and fined $2,000.
In addition, an indictment by the sitting grand jury was recorded March 17, three days after the institution of the judicial emergency.
The grand jury indicted Anthony Emanuel White on charges of obstruction of an officer, aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. In addition to the drug possession charges, he is accused of punching Moultrie Police Cpl. Lazaro Monzon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.